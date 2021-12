U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Spokesperson Symone Sanders to board Air Force Two at El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas, U.S., June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokesperson to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, is leaving the VP's office by the end of this year, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing White House officials.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.