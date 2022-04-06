U.S. VP Harris' communications director tests positive for COVID -White House

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the White House said.

The director, Jamal Simmons, was in close contact to Harris as defined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the White House added. Harris plans to follow CDC guidance and continue her public schedule, it said.

In a separate statement, the White House said President Joe Biden's last COVID-19 test was on Monday and he had a negative result.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Eric Beech

