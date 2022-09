OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said images of hurricane Ian are devastating and that the government is fully committed to offering federal support.

Harris, who is currently in South Korea for planned visit, also added that people should follow any evacuation orders.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











