U.S. VP Harris says state legislatures cannot circumvent abortion rights precedent

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with abortion and reproductive health providers and patients from Texas, Mississippi, Kentucky, and New Mexico to discuss the impact of Texas Senate Bill 8 and other restrictions on reproductive care at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris, in remarks on Thursday after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a Texas abortion law, said no legislative body has the right to circumvent the U.S. Constitution.

Harris, who was speaking to reporters at a meeting with abortion providers and patients, said the right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is non-negotiable.

