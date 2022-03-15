1 minute read
U.S. VP Harris's husband tests positive for COVID-19 -White House
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Douglas Emhoff, tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement.
Harris tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, is not attending an event at the White House on Tuesday evening, the White House said.
Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Chris Reese
