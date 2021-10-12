Skip to main content

United States

U.S. VP says European explorers ushered in wave of devastation for tribal nations

1 minute read

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris leads a session of the President's online COVID Summit inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the European explorers who first landed on U.S. shores had "ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations, perpetrating violence, stealing land and spreading disease".

"We must not shy away from this shameful past, and we must shed light on it and do everything we can to address the impact of the past on native communities today", Harris said in an address to the National Congress of American Indians on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

