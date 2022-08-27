U.S waiving truck driver rules after BP Whiting shutdown

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Saturday it is temporarily waiving truck driver hours of service rules after the unanticipated shutdown of the BP Whiting, Indiana (BP.L) refinery.

Reuters reported Friday the 435,000 barrel-per-day refinery was shut down and undergoing damage assessment following loss of electrical power and cooling water systems in a Wednesday fire, citing sources. read more

The exemption to maximum driving time rules for truck drivers applies to those transporting gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products to Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin, USDOT said.

Reporting by David Shepardson

