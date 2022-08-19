U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on President Biden's proposed budget request for the Department of Transportation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has urged the 10 largest U.S. airlines to do more to assist stranded and delayed passengers and warned the government may adopt new regulations.

In letters to major, regional and low-cost carrier chief executives made public Friday, Buttigieg said the department (USDOT) is "contemplating options" to write new rules "that would further expand the rights of airline passengers".

He urged airlines to assess customer service plans to "ensure that (they) guarantee adequate amenities and services to help passengers with expenses and inconveniences due to delays and cancellations." He also asked airlines "at a minimum to provide meal vouchers for delays of 3 hours or more and lodging accommodations for passengers who must wait overnight at an airport because of disruptions within the carrier’s control".

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Mark Heinrich

