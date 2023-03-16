U.S. warns Honduras that China makes many unfulfilled promises















March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said China makes many promises that are unfulfilled after Honduras announced it would seek official relations with Beijing and cut them with Taiwan.

"The Honduran Government should be aware that the PRC (People's Republic of China) makes many promises that are unfulfilled," a State Department spokesperson said.

"We will continue to monitor next steps closely."

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler











