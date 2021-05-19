Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United StatesU.S. will donate substantial portion of vaccines through COVAX -U.S. official

Reuters
2 minute read

A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

The United States will donate a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization's COVAX scheme for distributing doses to poorer countries, the U.S. global coordinator on COVID Gayle Smith told a news conference.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that his administration will send by the end of June a total of 20 million doses of the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE , Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) doses he had already planned to give to other countries read more .

"The allocation of the vaccines will include obviously a substantial portion through COVAX, but we have not made final decisions," Smith said on Wednesday, adding that no decision was made either on where doses could be sent.

Smith said that the United States was also planning to increase its funding for COVAX, in addition to $2 billion which she said it had already donated to the facility in past months.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 11:13 AM UTCNew York state mounts criminal probe of Trump Organization finances

The New York attorney general's office said on Tuesday it has now opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's company, increasing the legal risk for Trump and his family.

United StatesU.S. House set to vote on commission to probe deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack
United StatesBiden’s Supreme Court commission to meet as abortion debate reignites
United StatesIn Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy
United StatesBlack contender wins Pittsburgh mayoral primary as incumbent concedes

Pittsburgh has taken a step towards electing its first Black mayor as Ed Gainey won the Democratic primary election for the post after incumbent Bill Peduto conceded.