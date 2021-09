Tourists walk past the United Nations Headquarters in New York, March 24, 2008. At left is the U.N. General Assembly building and at right is the U.N. Secretariat building. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States will focus next week at the United Nations General Assembly meeting, along with other countries, on an agenda including tackling climate change and countering the COVID-19 pandemic, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a briefing on Wednesday.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chris Reese

