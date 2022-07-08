U.S. women should be wary of period-tracking apps, White House says

Signs with slogans related to abortion rights are painted on the windows of The Outrage boutique, in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Women in the United States should be wary of apps that track their menstrual periods after the rollback of federal abortion rights, a White House official said Friday.

"I think people should be really careful about that," Jen Klein, the director of the White House's Gender Policy Council told reporters Friday, when asked whether the administration recommended that women delete such apps.

The Department of Health and Human Services has published "practical instructions on how to delete certain apps that are on your phone" she added.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Diane Craft

