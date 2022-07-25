U.S.'s Blinken presses peace in calls with Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders, State Department says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a visit to the Office of Director of National Intelligence in McLean, Virginia, July 18, 2022. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held separate calls on Monday with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on efforts to achieve peace in the region, the U.S. State Department said.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler

