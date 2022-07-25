1 minute read
U.S.'s Blinken presses peace in calls with Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders, State Department says
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held separate calls on Monday with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on efforts to achieve peace in the region, the U.S. State Department said.
Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler
