Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S.'s Blinken speaks to European counterparts on Afghan situation

1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, U.S., August 9, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held separate discussions on Monday with counterparts in Britain, the European Union, Turkey and NATO on the situation in Afghanistan and U.S. efforts to bring back their citizens, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · August 16, 2021 · 9:48 PM UTC

U.S. appeals judge's order reviving Trump 'remain in Mexico' program

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday appealed a federal judge's order to reinstate a controversial immigration program that forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their U.S. asylum cases.

United States
New Yorkers largely back mayor's vaccine mandate to dine out
United States
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall, slams Florida Panhandle
United States
U.S. to advise COVID-19 booster shots 8 months after vaccination - NYT
United States
Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s