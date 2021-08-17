United States
U.S.'s Blinken speaks to European counterparts on Afghan situation
Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held separate discussions on Monday with counterparts in Britain, the European Union, Turkey and NATO on the situation in Afghanistan and U.S. efforts to bring back their citizens, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
