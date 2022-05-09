USTR names veteran international affairs expert as new chief of staff

May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Monday said it named Heather Hurlburt, a veteran international affairs expert with left-leaning think tank New America, as the trade agency's new chief of staff.

Hurlburt replaces Ginna Lance, who took over the chief of staff role on an interim basis after Nora Todd left the agency in February to join the staff of National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Hurlburt most recently directed the New Models of Policy Change project at New America's Political Reform program. Her work explored the intersection of international affairs policy and domestic political polarization, including issues ranging from trade and climate to nuclear security.

She also has held senior positions in conflict prevention and international affairs advocacy and served in the Clinton administration on the State Department's planning staff and as a speechwriter to former President Bill Clinton.

"Heather’s wealth of experience and top-notch management skills developed over an impressive career in and outside of government will help USTR navigate a wide range of challenges and develop sound solutions to some of the most difficult domestic economic and foreign policy issues we face," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci

