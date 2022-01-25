USTR says policy review to seek gaps in fighting forced labor

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai addresses the Geneva Graduate Institute on the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the global economy and U.S. policy priorities ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse//File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday it will conduct an interagency review of its trade tools and policies to fight forced labor to determine whether any gaps need to be filled.

USTR said the review, part of its first-ever focused strategy against forced labor, will seek input from labor organizations, forced labor survivors, civil society and private sector groups.

The agency said it will also work with the World Trade Organization and trading partners Mexico, Canada and the European Union to advance work aimed at ending forced labor and forced child labor.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Lawder

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.