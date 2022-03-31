USTR Tai says working to counter China's targeting of strategic industries

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Biden's trade policy agenda on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that the Biden administration's trade policy on China is not aimed at a new 'Phase 2' agreement with Beijing but on countering Beijing's plans to dominate strategic industries.

Tai told a Senate Finance Committee hearing that USTR would expand its focus on China's "industrial targeting practices, where we have seen China again and again corner the market in critical industries."

Reporting by David Lawder

