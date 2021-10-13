Skip to main content

Vaccine requirements raised COVID-19 vaccination rates by 20 percentage points -White House

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Vaccination rates rose by 20 percentage points after private businesses, healthcare systems, social institutions, state and local governments adopted COVID-19 vaccine requirements, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Wednesday.

Zients told reporters at a press briefing that 77% of eligible Americans have received at least on shot of the vaccine.

U.S. Centers Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr Rachel Walensky said at the same briefing that the seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases fell 12% from last week and that the seven-day average of daily deaths was down 5%.

Reporting by Christopher Gallagher, Jeff Mason, and Ahmed Aboulenein

