Valero union workers at McKee, Texas refinery reject company contract offer -sources

HOUSTON, May 5 (Reuters) - Workers represented by the United Steelworkers union (USW) at Valero Energy Corp’s (VLO.N) McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas, rejected the company's latest contract offer, sources familiar with the matter said.

Workers voted on April 29 to reject Valero’s offer because of changes in work assignments and schedules the company desires, the sources said.

A Valero spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

“Valero wants them doing more with less to reduce overall headcount,” one of the sources said.

The workers hope to renew negotiations with the company, the sources said.

A union spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment.

The portion of the contract rejected by the 350 workers represented by the USW is the local agreement hammered out by the workers and company on site-specific issues.

The local agreement is combined with the national pattern agreement that was hammered out in February between negotiators for the USW International and Marathon Petroleum, which acted on behalf of U.S. refinery owners.

The national agreement provides for a 12% pay raise over four years.

On average, a union refinery worker makes over $40 an hour after completing their first four years on the job.

The 195,000 barrel-per-day refinery, located 56 miles (90 km) north of Amarillo, continues to operate normally.

Valero rescheduled an overhaul on fuel-producing units at the refinery until next year to take advantage of high refining margins because of tight global supply. The work had been scheduled to begin this month. read more

