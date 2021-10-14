Verizon says 30,000 U.S. employees must meet Dec. 8 vaccination deadline

A man stands next to the logo of Verizon at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications In (VZ.N) said on Thursday that about 30,000 non-union U.S. employees must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 under President Joe Biden's federal contractor executive order.

Verizon, a federal contractor, said it is in discussions with its unions about vaccination requirements. Verizon said retail employees and some other employees must be vaccinated by Feb. 1. For contractors, vendors, visitors and new hires who enter Verizon U.S. facilities must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1.

Reporting by David Shepardson

