United States

Vice President Harris announces $1.2 bln investments to help school children afford broadband

1 minute read

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during the unveiling of a new report on childcare and the U.S. economy at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced a $1.2 bln investment to help three million school children access and afford broadband services around the country.

Harris made the announcement during an appearance on the morning show "The View" on ABC.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington

