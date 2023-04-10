Virginia mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher charged















April 10 (Reuters) - A Virginia grand jury on Monday indicted the mother of a 6-year-old who shot a elementary school teacher in Newport News in January on felony child neglect and a firearms charge.

On Jan. 6, 25-year-old teacher Abigail Zwerner was wounded by a first-grade student in her classroom at Richneck Elementary School after school officials received warnings that the boy had a gun at school.

The student's mother, Deja Taylor, was charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child, Newport News, Virginia, prosecutor Howard Gwynn said in a statement.

"Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues," Gwynn said.

