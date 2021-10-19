Wall St opens higher as earnings whip up risk appetite

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as upbeat quarterly reports from Johnson & Johnson and Travelers fired up risk appetite, after big banks kicked off the third-quarter earnings season on a positive note last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 66.76 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 35,325.37.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 10.88 points, or 0.24%, at 4,497.34, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 51.32 points, or 0.34%, to 15,073.13 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

