Skip to main content

United States

Wall St opens higher as earnings whip up risk appetite

1 minute read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as upbeat quarterly reports from Johnson & Johnson and Travelers fired up risk appetite, after big banks kicked off the third-quarter earnings season on a positive note last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 66.76 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 35,325.37.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 10.88 points, or 0.24%, at 4,497.34, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 51.32 points, or 0.34%, to 15,073.13 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 11:24 AM UTC

Car-centric Austin is building transit. Will anyone ride it?

In 2019, Diane Guerra and her husband moved out of their two-bedroom apartment in trendy East Austin to buy a house in one of the city's booming northern suburbs. The move doubled their commutes - hers to 40 minutes, his to 30 - but they have no regrets.

United States
Trump aide Steve Bannon faces U.S. House committee contempt vote
United States
Colin Powell, top U.S. soldier and diplomat, dies of COVID-19 complications
United States
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law
United States
Black Americans, women make big strides on top U.S. corporate boards -report