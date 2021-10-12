Wall St opens higher on tech boost, focus turns to earnings

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, led by technology shares, although the overall sentiment remained fragile due to worries about higher inflation and its impact on third-quarter earnings starting this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 11.09 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34,507.15.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 7.12 points, or 0.16%, at 4,368.31, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 52.89 points, or 0.37%, to 14,539.09 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

