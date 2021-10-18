Wall St opens lower on slowing China growth, inflation worries

Traders work on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell of the trading session in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as economic growth in China slowed, while a relentless surge in oil prices fueled concerns about elevated inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 73.74 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 35,221.02.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 7.65 points, or 0.17%, at 4,463.72, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 57.60 points, or 0.39%, to 14,839.74 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

