Wall St opens lower on slowing China growth, inflation worries
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as economic growth in China slowed, while a relentless surge in oil prices fueled concerns about elevated inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 73.74 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 35,221.02.
The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 7.65 points, or 0.17%, at 4,463.72, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 57.60 points, or 0.39%, to 14,839.74 at the opening bell.
