Skip to main content

United States

Wall Street opens lower on inflation worries

1 minute read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as surging commodity prices added to inflation worries, clouding expectations for third-quarter earnings season set to start with Wall Street banks later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 22.46 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 34,723.79.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 5.90 points, or 0.13%, at 4,385.44, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 39.46 points, or 0.27%, to 14,540.08 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:06 AM UTC

Biden's Treasury hobbled by Cruz's nomination blocks over Nord Stream 2 -officials

The U.S. Treasury is being held hostage by Republican Senator Ted Cruz's efforts to halt a Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline, blocking critical appointments when the federal debt limit remains a pressing issue, White House officials and Democrats in Congress say.

United States
Beaches in southern California city to reopen after oil spill
United States
Austin cheers Tesla's headquarters move, but local home buyers left on edge
United States
Analysis: 'It's a madhouse': Organic U.S. soy prices hit record, fuel food inflation
United States
Boston Marathon bombing victims split on death penalty in Supreme Court case