United States

Washington, D.C, subway reduced service to continue at least through Sunday

A person rests on a Washington Metro subway car wearing a face mask, following Mayor Muriel Bowser's declaration of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Washington, D.C.-area subway will operate at reduced service through at least Sunday after it was ordered to not use nearly 60% of its rail fleet earlier on Monday, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that the transit authority knew of wheel set assembly issues since at least 2017, such as those found on one involved in an Oct. 12 derailment. 7

