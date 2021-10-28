Washington subway to continue reduced service through at least Nov. 15

A passenger wears a protective face mask aboard a Washington Metro Rail Car in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Washington-area subway system said Thursday it will continue sharply reduced subway service through at least Nov. 15 as it works to finalize plans to return most of its railcars to service after an Oct. 12 derailment.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) on Oct. 17 was ordered to indefinitely remove about 60% of the subway system's railcars following inspections of railcars following the derailment. The subway system, known as the Metro and which serves the U.S. capital and parts of Maryland and Virginia, has urged commuters to take buses or use other transit modes. WMATA said it was working to boost the number of trains available for daily service from 31 to 50 trains.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

