Skip to main content

United States

Washington subway to continue reduced service through at least Oct. 31

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Washington-area subway system said Friday it will continue sharply reduced subway service through at least Oct. 31 as it works to finalize plans to return most of its railcars to service after an Oct. 12 derailment.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) on Sunday was ordered to indefinitely remove about 60% of the subway system's railcars following inspections of railcars following the derailment. The subway system, known as the Metro and which serves the U.S. capital and parts of Maryland and Virginia, has urged commuters to take buses or use other transit modes.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 2:53 PM UTC

Biden, top Democrats talk social agenda at White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and the two top Democrats in Congress discussed his sweeping social and climate change agenda at the White House on Friday, as Democrats struggled to reach agreement on a legislative framework within the next few days.

United States
U.S. House holds Trump ally Bannon in contempt, seeks prosecution
United States
Explainer: Could Biden steer the U.S. Senate into changing the filibuster?
United States
Jury to begin deliberations in ex-Giuliani associate's U.S. campaign finance case
United States
Biden backs down on corporate tax hikes, open to altering filibuster