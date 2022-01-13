Washington subway to delay return of many railcars

A reporter walks past a protective social distancing sticker at the Senate Subway rail platform on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Washington subway system said on Thursday that it plans to delay the return of trains like the one that derailed in October by another 90 days.

The D.C.-area subway system, known as the Metro, said it will not resume efforts to return 7000-series trains into passenger service to allow "engineering and mechanical experts time to focus on root cause analysis and acquire technology to measure 7000-series wheelsets."

A safety commission in October had ordered the subway system to indefinitely remove about 60% of its railcars following inspections after the derailment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

