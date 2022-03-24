Washington subway system set to begin slowly resuming suspended rail car use

Metro trains arrive in the Gallery Place-Chinatown station ahead of a 29-hour shutdown for an emergency safety investigation of power cabling of the entire Washington Metro system in Washington March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The Washington subway system said on Thursday that it plans to begin the gradual resumption of running trains that have been suspended since a derailment in October.

A safety commission in October ordered the Metro, the Washington D.C.-area subway system, to indefinitely remove about 60% of its rail cars following inspections after the derailment of a 7000-Series train. Metro has been operating reduced service since then. Metro CEO Paul Wiedefeld said he expects to slowly begin the resumption of some rail cars starting in May and then the 7000-series cars "gradually this summer."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.