United States

Washington subway system to suspend some rail car use Monday for probe

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said late Sunday it will not use nearly 60% of its rail fleet Monday as part of a probe into the Oct. 12 derailment of a train in northern Virginia.

The subway system that services Washington, D.C. and parts of Maryland and Virginia said without those rail cars, it will "operate about 40 trains tomorrow – offering a basic service pattern on all lines of trains departing about every 30 minutes."

The subway system added it will later update the public "about service for the remainder of this week."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

