"We're in trouble:" Kerry warns countries off track on climate goals

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Vice President and Commissioner for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans (not pictured) give a press statement ahead of the meeting of the EU-U.S. High-Level Climate Action Group at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium December 9 2021. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The world is "not on a good track" to meet a global goal to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and needs to step up efforts to move away from fossil fuels this decade, John Kerry, the US special envoy on climate change, said on Monday.

"We're in trouble. I hope everyone understands that," Kerry told an event called Building Momentum to UN COP27 hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce and officials from Egypt, the host of the next UN climate summit.

Kerry told the event that he is concerned about the recent uptick in the use of coal globally and about plans to build new coal plants without carbon capture technology.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici

