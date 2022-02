Factbox: What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery case?

Travis McMichael speaks with his defense attorney Robert Rubin during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, who are charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Gwynn County Superior Court, in Brunswick, Georgia, U.S. November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/Pool/File Photo

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Three white men were convicted last year of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger who was chased and shot while on a Sunday run in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020.

A state court found Travis McMichael, 36; his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges. All were sentenced to life in prison, with only Bryan given possibility of parole after 30 years.

Now they on trial for federal hate-crimes charges in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

WHAT IS A FEDERAL HATE CRIME?

A federal hate crime is a criminal act committed based on race, religion, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, and or gender identity.

GREGORY MCMICHAEL

* Interference with rights - a hate crime- specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

* Brandishing a firearm, punishable by 7 years in prison.

TRAVIS MCMICHAEL

* Interference with rights - a hate crime- specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

* Brandishing and discharging a firearm, punishable by 10 years in prison.

WILLIAM "RODDIE" BRYAN

* Interference with rights - a hate crime- specifically for "willfully, by force and threat of force, injure, intimidate and interfere with Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man, because of Arbery's race and color." The charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

* Attempted kidnapping, punishable by 20 years in prison.

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Aurora Ellis

