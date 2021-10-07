Skip to main content

Pfizer vaccine for children may be ready by Thanksgiving -White House adviser

1 minute read

A medical worker administers a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a patient in a vaccination center in Nantes, France, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) new vaccine for children aged five to 11 could be ready as early as November pending approval from federal regulatory health agencies, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on Thursday.

The Food and Drug Administration has scheduled time to review the Pfizer/BionNTech (22UAy.DE) application for emergency use with its advisory panel at the end of October, to be followed by recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Zients told CNN.

Once the authorization is complete, Zients said: "We are ready. We have the supply. We're working with states to set up convenient locations for parents and kids to get vaccinated including pediatricians' offices and community sites."

Asked if he thought vaccines could begin before the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday at the end of November, Zients said, "Up to the FDA and CDC scientific processes, but yes it could."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

