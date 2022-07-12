1 minute read
White House, ahead of inflation data, cites slow growth but no recession
WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The United States appears to be shifting to a period of slower job and economic growth, and recent economic data are not consistent with recession in the first or second quarters of this year, the White House said in a memo released on Tuesday.
Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey Editing by Rami Ayyub
