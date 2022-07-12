White House, ahead of inflation data, cites slow growth but no recession

People enjoy the Manhattan skyline during sunset, from the Top of the Rock observation deck, at Rockefeller Center, in New York, U.S., June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The United States appears to be shifting to a period of slower job and economic growth, and recent economic data are not consistent with recession in the first or second quarters of this year, the White House said in a memo released on Tuesday.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey Editing by Rami Ayyub

