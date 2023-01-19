White House: Americans should expect Congress to make sure debt default is avoided















ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The White House said Americans should expect Congress to make sure a looming debt default is avoided after the U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday.

"Americans have every right to expect that Congress will come together as they have dozens and dozens and dozens of times before in a bipartisan fashion to make sure we keep the American economy on this stable path," said White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton.

She also said the White House will not negotiate over the debt ceiling, reiterating a previous position it has taken on the issue.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose Editing by Chris Reese











