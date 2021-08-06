Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

White House announces final extension of student loan repayment pause

1 minute read
1/2

Georgetown University student Jennifer Linares takes advantage of the warm sunshine to study outdoors in Washington, U.S., March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Friday announced a final extension of a coronavirus relief pause on federal student loan repayments, interest and collections until Jan. 31, 2022.

A White House statement said the Department of Education "believes this additional time and a definitive end date will allow borrowers to plan for the resumption of payments and reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults after restart."

Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Timothy Ahman; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 7:52 PM UTCBiden administration examining what authority businesses have to mandate vaccines

The Biden administration is examining what authority businesses have to mandate vaccines, a top U.S. official told Reuters on Friday, as it considers what more steps can be done to halt the spread of COVID-19.

United States9/11 families tell Biden to skip memorial if he does not declassify files
United StatesU.S. Senate to try to finish $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Saturday
United StatesNew Jersey to require masks in schools as Delta variant spreads
United StatesSteep obstacles for U.S. Congress effort to legalize 'Dreamer' immigrants