United States
White House announces final extension of student loan repayment pause
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Friday announced a final extension of a coronavirus relief pause on federal student loan repayments, interest and collections until Jan. 31, 2022.
A White House statement said the Department of Education "believes this additional time and a definitive end date will allow borrowers to plan for the resumption of payments and reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults after restart."
