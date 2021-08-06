White House announces final extension of student loan repayment pause

Georgetown University student Jennifer Linares takes advantage of the warm sunshine to study outdoors in Washington, U.S., March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Friday announced a final extension of a coronavirus relief pause on federal student loan repayments, interest and collections until Jan. 31, 2022.

A White House statement said the Department of Education "believes this additional time and a definitive end date will allow borrowers to plan for the resumption of payments and reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults after restart."

Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Timothy Ahman; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.