White House: apparent use of whips on Haitian migrants not acceptable

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki takes questions during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that footage appearing to show border patrol agents using whips against Haitian migrants coming into the United States from Mexico was unacceptable and not appropriate.

"I have seen some of the footage. I don't have the full context. I can't imagine what context would make that appropriate," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

"I don't think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate," she said.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

