Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

White House backs including citizenship pathway in budget bill

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House at a celebration of Independence Day in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it would support efforts to include a pathway to U.S. citizenship in a separate reconciliation bill being pushed by Senate Democrats, saying it was up to lawmakers to hammer out the final package. read more

Asked if the White House was on board with including the immigration provision, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a news briefing yes. She added President Joe Biden would do "whatever is needed" to help the budget measure pass Congress.

The proposed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill is separate from a planned $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Lisa Lambert; writing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 6:03 PM UTCU.S. Senate leader pushes for infrastructure progress, sets up vote

The U.S. Senate majority leader pressed lawmakers on Thursday to make progress on President Joe Biden's agenda, setting up a vote on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and demanding Democrats back a larger $3.5 trillion budget blueprint.

United StatesBiden sees U.S. child tax credit as 'giant step' to counter poverty
United StatesDeath toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 97
United StatesOregon blaze threatens 2,000 homes as new wildfires erupt in western states
United StatesU.S. seeks to speed rooftop solar growth with instant permits