White House: Biden does not look at stock market to judge economy

A Specialist Trader works inside his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden does not look at the stock market as a way to judge the strength or weakness of the U.S. economy, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, as markets plunged on fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

“Unlike his predecessor the president does not look at the stock market as a means by which to judge the economy,” Psaki said, adding the market was up 15% since Biden took office.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Heather Timmons and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.