White House: Biden has not been briefed on classified materials recovered from Trump's home

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has not been briefed on classified materials recovered from former President Donald Trump's home.

The U.S. Justice Department's search of Trump's home this month turned up a "limited" number of documents potentially subject to attorney-client privilege, federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Monday. read more

