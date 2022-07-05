White House: Biden read letter from detained basketball player Griner

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained in March at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia July 1, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has read a letter from WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for more than four months, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Griner wrote a letter, sent by her representatives to the White House, appealing to Biden for help to bring her home. https://reut.rs/3Io3Qhd

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter

