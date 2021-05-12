Skip to main content

United StatesWhite House: Biden spent nearly two hours seeking collaboration in lawmaker meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the April jobs report from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

President Joe Biden held a "productive" meeting for nearly two hours with Republican and Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday to identify areas where they could collaborate, especially with regard to infrastructure, the White House said.

"He expressed appreciation for the important priorities on which the parties had been able to work together so far, and that he wants to work diligently to build on those," the White House said in a statement after the meeting.

"The president also emphasized that whatever differences exist between the parties, the real competition is between the United States and the rest of the world," it said.

United States

