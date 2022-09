White House: Biden supports Manchin's permitting reform proposal

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) leaves after a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden supports a proposal by Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin for permitting reform for energy projects, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Permitting reform would update federal procedures for projects such as pipelines and export facilities.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason; editing by Jonathan Oatis

