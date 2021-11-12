White House: Biden will participate in tribal nations summit on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will take part in a tribal nations summit on Monday, the first one since 2016 and the first that has been hosted at the White House, spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Biden will address tribal leaders and announce steps to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans, Psaki told reporters.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Jeff Mason;editing by Diane Craft

