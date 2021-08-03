Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House calls Cuomo findings abhorrent, says Biden will address later

A view of the White House in Washington, U.S. January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday called findings that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women "abhorrent" and said President Joe Biden would address the issue later in the day.

New York's Attorney General Letitia James unveiled the results of an investigation earlier on Tuesday that showed Cuomo engaged in unwanted groping, kissing and hugging and made inappropriate comments to multiple women. read more

"I don't know that anyone could have watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I certainly did," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Biden has previously said Cuomo should resign if the allegations were shown by an investigation to be true.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Doina Chiacu, Heather Timmons and Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese

