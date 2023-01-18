White House calls Lavrov's Holocaust comparison 'truly offensive'















WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday called Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's statement comparing the United States' assembly of a coalition to take on Russia to Adolf Hitler's actions to eradicate Jews in Europe "truly offensive."

"It's almost so absurd that it's not worth responding to, other than the truly offensive manner in which he tried to cast us in terms of Hitler and the Holocaust," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

