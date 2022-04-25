White House calls on Senate to vote on Fed nominees this week

Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday called on the U.S. Senate to vote this week on its nominees to lead the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, saying doing so was critical to fighting inflation.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jonathan Oatis

