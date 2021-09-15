Skip to main content

United States

White House: CDC committee will meet next week on COVID-19 boosters

1 minute read

Family doctor Vera Maria Soditt vaccinates a patient at her home with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Cologne, Germany, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet next week to discuss COVID-19 booster shots, the White House said on Wednesday.

The CDC committee meeting will follow a separate meeting of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee this Friday and will consider for whom the use of a booster shot for the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE is appropriate.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jeff Mason; Editing by Caroline Humer and Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

